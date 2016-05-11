Donald Eugene Reeves, son of the late James Raymond and Tressie (Barton) Reeves was born April 30, 1950 at Vienna, Mo. and departed this life November 29, 2017 at his home in Licking, Mo..

He was preceded in death by his brother Jim and sister Edith.

He served in the United States Army. He enjoyed the outdoors fishing and hunting also loved his cars.

He is survived by his children, Doug Reeves of Licking, Mo., James Daniel Reeves of Bernie, Mo., Matthew Christopher Reeves of St. Louis, Mo. and Charity Lynn Quick of Salem, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; one brother, Jack and two sisters, Joyce and Geraldine.

A gathering of friends was Sunday, December 3, 2017, 1-4 p.m. at American Legion at Salem, Mo.