Donald Wayne Lavely, Jr.

Don Lavely, Jr. was born August 1, 1979 in Overland, Missouri to Don, Sr. and Barbara (Sebastian) Lavely. He went to be with his momma on August 7, 2017 at his home in Houston, Missouri at the age of 38.

Don is survived by his wife, Jennifer Lavely; his two fur babies, Edde and Molly; his father, Don, Sr., his father and mother-in-law, Kent and Linda Batson and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins as well as other family members and friends.

He loved his family and was very proud to be a part of his family in blue.

Memorial service for Mr. Lavely was held Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Fox Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to MO-COPS (Missouri Concerns of Police Survivors) 1054 Wyndgate Ride Dr., Lake St. Louis, MO 63367. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.