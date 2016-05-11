Donna Christina (Grabham) McKinney, known to her friends as Christine or Nana, was the daughter of Samuel and Hannah (Jones) Grabham. She was born December 26, 1926 in Cefn Cribwr, Wales. She passed away at Texas County Memorial Hospital on September 2, 2018. She was 91.

Christine was greeted in heaven by her parents, her husband, Willard “Mack” McKinney, her son David Anthony McKinney, her sister Anita Vine, her brother Phillip Grabham, and her sister Edna John.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Elizabeth Buchanan and her husband John; and a brother, Berwyn Grabham and his wife Nancy. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Christina Jennings and her husband Mark, Joshua McKinney and his wife April, Sarah Perkins and her husband Justin, Teresa Cody and her husband Matt, Rachael Morrow and her husband Matt, and Samantha Herman. She also will be greatly missed by her great-grand children: Ron, Kammie, Randy, Shelby, Ryan and Aleesha Jennings; Amelia and Connor McKinney; Emily, Silas, Samuel, Eli and Ivy Perkins; Ethan Cody; Annie and Alex Morrow, Maya Herman and Lauren and Kyle Maples; and her great-great grandchildren Grace Grass and Waylen Jennings.

Christine grew up in Wales. When she was fourteen, she joined the WWII war effort working in the artillery factory, then into making bombs and as soon as she was old enough, she joined the Royal Air Force. She married Willard, an American G.I., December 13, 1947. During their time in the Army they lived in France, Germany, Louisiana, Colorado and finally settling in Missouri. She loved the people of Houston, saying she had found some beautiful people that reminded her of those she left back home. Christine trained in Germany as a Certified Labor and Delivery Nursing Assistant. She worked in nursing in Fort Leonard Wood and then worked as a librarian in the Base library until her retirement.

Christine was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She loved hot tea, to laugh, sing, read poetry and discuss history and politics. She devoted her life to caring for her family. Christine accepted Jesus as her Savior as a young child, but didn’t give him complete ownership of her life until she was a young adult. She knew the transforming work of the Lord, and delighted herself in Him. She wanted to share Jesus with everyone she met. She was wise and could light up a room with her smile. She is finally home with her Savoir.

Christine was a wonderful wife, mother, nana and friend. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Cemetery or Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006. To send an online condolence, go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Thursday September 6, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Northside Baptist Church with Pastor Mac McCully and Wesley Wallace officiating. Burial was in New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Justin Perkins, Ryan Jennings, Kyle Maples, Matt Morrow, Matt Cody and Josh Haden. Honorary Pallbearers were: Mark Jennings and Joshua McKinney.