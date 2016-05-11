Donnie Lavely, age 38, of Houston, Mo. died August 7, 2017 at his home. Gathering of friends and family will be Saturday, August 12, 2017, 10 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.foxfh.net
Donnie Lavely, age 38, of Houston, Mo. died August 7, 2017 at his home. Gathering of friends and family will be Saturday, August 12, 2017, 10 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.foxfh.net
Be the first to comment on "Donnie Lavely"