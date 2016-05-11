We are thankful to celebrate the life of Dorothy Call and the encouragement she brought to the lives of many. Dorothy Evelyn Call was born on January 3rd, 1934 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Orlando and Gwendolyn Newhook. She married the late Clifford Wayne Call on April 7th, 1956 after meeting him while he was stationed in the Navy. Clifford passed away September of 2016. She had two children, the late Pamela and Ruth Ann. Her daughter, Ruth, resides in Springfield, Missouri. She also has two grandchildren: Jessica Pappas-Bland of Cassville, Missouri and Andrew Pappas of Licking, Missouri. She retired from Sundstrand Corporation in Rockford, Illinois and then worked for Faith Center Church in Rockford as a secretary prior to moving to Licking, Missouri. She and her husband retired in Licking, where her husband, daughter and grandchildren resided with her. She attended Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church and was very active in ministering to others. Jesus was her best friend and she enjoyed uplifting others. She was known as “The Pie Lady” in Licking for baking pies an sharing them with those who needed encouragement. She loved working outside. She met Jesus face to face on August 14, 2017.

She always said the phrase “…but God…” reference to Matthew 19:26.

Celebration of Life was held August 17, 2017, 3:30 p.m. at Fox Chapel with Pastor Erin McConnell officiating. Pallbearers were friends and family. Interment was in the Willhite Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pentecostal Holiness Church, Licking, Mo. online condolences at www.foxfh.net