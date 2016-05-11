Dorothy Doreen Poe, age 96, daughter of Frank and Mary (Shelton) Rowles was born November 20, 1920 at Houston, Missouri. She passed away March 16, 2018 at St. Charles, Missouri.

Dorothy grew up in Raymondville, attending school there and later going to Houston High School. She was married to Elmer Poe at Salem, Missouri on February 17, 1941. They had two children, Robert and Ruth. Dorothy worked as a seamstress in the St. Louis, Mo., area for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marda and Avril; four brothers, Richard, John, Ted and Robert.

She is survived by one son Robert Poe of Fair Grove, MO; a daughter Ruth Hayden of St. Charles, MO; one sister, Marilyn Root of Houston, MO; and numerous family members and friends.

Her favorite thing was making chicken and dumplings for her children and grandchildren. She was a loving lady and called Nana by everyone, family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services were Tuesday March 20th, at 11:00 AM in Evans Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Root officiated with burial in the Oak Dale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jake Hayden, Josh Hayden, Steve Hayden, Travis Root, Josh Hayden, Jr., Dallas Bange. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requested Memorials to Oak Dale Cemetery.