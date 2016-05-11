Dorothy L. Hogan, (nee Sliger) passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 in St. Louis, Mo. She was born September 30, 1928 in Texas County to the late Oscar and Lola (Johnson) Sliger.

She was united in marriage to John L. Hogan on June 17, 1949. To this union they were blessed with three children.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her siblings: Wilford, Ernest and Edna.

She is survived by her children, Stanley (Mary) Hogan, David Hogan and Linda (Mark) Kopecky; six grandchildren: Stanley (Pam), Shawn (Joe), Dawn (Steve), Jason, Julie (Thomas) and Janna (Eric); eight great-grandchildren: Justine, McKayla, Tony, Austin, Emma, Ethan, Noah and Henry; one brother Garnett (Iris) Sliger; numerous nieces nephews and many friends. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her family and friends, but forever remembered.

Services were held at Fox Chapel, Saturday, February 3, 2018, 2 p.m. Interment was in the Licking Cemetery, under direction of Fox Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Backstoppers or LSS Hospice Care.