Dorothy Marie Rauscher, age 86, daughter of Herman and Etta (Haney) Hayes was born February 12, 1932 in Houston, MO. She passed away July 4, 2018 at her home in Houston, MO surrounded by her family.

Dorothy married Oliver Kell on September 1, 1949 and to this union five children were born. Later, she married Robert Rauscher on November 10, 1979 and gained another son.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers; Willard “Wid”, Wilbert, Robert “Jack”, and four sisters; Hazel Wheeler, Helen Shelton, Tressie Smrek, and Vera Leek.

She is survived by four sons; Gary Kell and wife Janet of St. James, MO, Greg Kell and wife Jackie of Bucyrus, MO, Brent Kell and wife Audrey of Houston, MO, Robert Rauscher and wife Debbie of Kansas City, MO, and 2 daughters; Patricia Adey and husband Freddie of Houston, MO and Mary Brown and husband Don of Fayette, MO, fifteen grandchildren; Jennifer Gabel and husband Jeff, Justin Adey and wife Mandy, Missy Gayer and husband Brad of Houston, MO, Chris Kell and wife Trista of Aurora, MO, Brandon Kell and wife Jackie of Springfield, MO, Stephanie Hayes of St. James, MO, Shannon Kell and wife Mendy of Rolla, MO, Krista Yount and husband Eric of Harrisburg, MO, Taylor Brown and fiancée Joanna of Juneau, AK, Kelli Brown of Fayette, MO, Megan Rhine and husband Isaiah of Eldon, MO, Haylee Pitts and husband Brandon of Willow Springs, MO, Yvonne Stark and husband Zack, Nicole Hicks and husband Jim and Cassandra Rauscher and fiancée Cory all of Kansas City, MO, and 18 great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by one brother; Johnny Hayes of Vienna, MO, one sister; Hartis Collins of Houston, MO and three sisters-in-law, Bettye Hayes of Houston, MO, Freda Kell of Raymondville, MO and Erma Dean Byler of Texas and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was a member of the Ellis Prairie Baptist Church and accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at a young age. She was a homemaker for many years and then worked as the supervisor of the housekeeping department at Texas County Memorial Hospital where she retired in 1995.

Dorothy was a devoted mother who probably never missed one of her children or grandchildren’s sporting events. She loved family dinners. Her family thought she made the best fried chicken, sauerkraut, and apple cobbler in Texas County. She loved to dance and listen to gospel music.

Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, Granny, and great-Granny and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. How appropriate it was that she passed on Independence Day since she was such a strong, independent firecracker of a woman who went out with a bang!

Memorials may be made to the Ellis Prairie Cemetery or Hospice Compassus. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Services were held Monday July 9, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Don Crockett officiating. Burial was in Ellis Prairie Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Justin Adey, Chris Kell, Brandon Kell, Colin Hayes, Isaiah Rhine and Taylor Brown. Honorary Pallbearers were: Shannon Kell, Jeff Gabel, Brad Gayer, Brandon Pitts and Eric Yount.