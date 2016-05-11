Douglas Allen Swan, age 73, son of Eugenia (Johnson) Gram and Fredrick Swan was born September 9, 1944 in Doniphan, MO. He passed December 28, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Douglas is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

He is survived by his wife, Varonicia Swan of Raymondville, one son, Doug Swan and wife Candi of Raymondville; three daughters, Dawn Schiller and husband Davy of Waynesville, MO; Katie Whitley and husband Morrell of Columbia, MO; Emily Swan and significant other Kyle Roberts of Summersville, MO; seven grandchildren, Paige, Joey, Sarah, James, Zenobia, Kaden and Ashton; two great-grandchildren, Paxon and Zayine.

Douglas grew up in Success, AR attended 12 years of school, three of which were spent in the 7th grade and he would say that is where he got 32 “whoopens” and gained all his education. He later obtained his GED.

He enlisted in the US Navy on 1962 because he believed women liked a man in uniform. He was stationed on a medical ship in San Diego, CA. He served on the ship during the Vietnam War.

He married Varonicia Rhineberger on October 5th 1985 and to this union four children were born.

He was a jack of many trades. Since a young child, he was always selling products. He was a proud business owner for 30 years and truly enjoyed what he did.

He loved drones with a great passion. He purchased and donated many drones. His last birthday was drone themed and at the time of his death he was in the process of starting a drone based business with his three daughters.

Over the last few years he discovered technology. He did not go without his smart phone and tablet. He was an avid You Tuber and would answer all life’s questions via Google.

He had the biggest heart and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He donated monthly to child fund for over a decade. He supported his “step daughter Pamela” as he would call her from Uganda and loved receiving letters from her. She once even bought a goat and named him Douglas, he was proud of that.

He lived fearlessly and on his own terms. He was a big kid and hippie at heart. Many did not know how to take him, but those who did, are not sure how to be without him. We will forever remember his kind soul, funny stories and songs, and his slight addiction to Cinna Bon Delights. We are forever thankful to call him our husband, dad, papa, and friend.

Memorials may be made to Allen Cemetery. To send an online condolence to the family, go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Saturday December 30, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Emily Swan officiating. Burial with full military rights was in Allen Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Doug Swan, James Swan, Jimmy Jones, Kyle Roberts, Davy Schiller, Aaron Scantlin and Morrell Whitley.