Douglas Wainwright Turner & Helen Jolene Turner

Douglas Wainwright Turner was born on January 15, 1943 in Saint Louis, MO to Euclid Vern Turner and Edith Marie Sutton-Turner.

Helen Jolene Turner was born on October 28, 1945 in Kimble, MO to Tom Gale and Thelma Irine Hall-Gale.

They both departed their earthly home of Licking, MO together on July 12, 2018 as God intended.

Doug and Jolene met when Doug moved from Saint Louis to Licking with his best friend Walt Ingle, who later became his brother-in-law. Doug and Jolene were married on July 11, 1964 in Beulah, MO. God blessed them with two children, Douglas Dewayne Turner of Licking, MO and Tammy Marie Sullins of Licking, MO.

For 54 years they were never apart and they worked hard to support their family. Doug retired from sawing lumber at Blankenship’s Sawmill. Giving him more time to work on his old pickups, hunt, attend car shows with his son-in-law Rick Sullins, and create treasures for those he loved. Jolene retired after 35 years from Rawlings Sporting Goods. After her retirement she spent her time in her flowers, going junking, and using her talents to bless others with many of her craft items.

They often worked on projects together, although not without a few disagreements with Jolene always winning.

Their love for each other could be seen by everyone and they shared that love with others around them. Their family was always their main focus and enjoyed spending much time with them, especially their grandchildren Lynsey and Josh Peterson, Benn Sullins, Kennedy Sullins, Corey Turner, John and Melissa Farmer, and Susan and Brian Allgire. And their great grandchildren Mylie, Aubrie, Schyler, Willa, Maddison, Mckenna, Whitley and Xiamara.

Family and friends always knew they could count on Doug and Jolene to lend a helping hand. Doug being a caregiver to many family members and friends, and Jolene volunteering her time to help out at the Licking United Community Center. They had very giving hearts.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Euclid and Lee Turner and one sister Lavonne Gilliam. He is survived by one brother Joe Turner and two sisters Carol Turner and Linda and Danny South.

Jolene is preceded in death by her parents, one brother Denny Gale and one sister Velma Hardester. She is survived by her four brothers Tom Gale, Mike and Billye Gale, Sam and Judy Gale, and Benjamin and Maybelle Gale. And five sisters Christine and Dean Karnes, Rosetta Ingle, Sharon James, Dorothy and Kenneth Bates and Donetta and Frank James.

Doug and Jolene will be missed so much by their family and friends. Our hearts to forever hold the precious memories that we have of these two loving people. Until we meet again for it is not good bye but see you soon.

Services were held on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 12 pm, at the Fox Funeral Chapel with Pastor Everett Perkins officiating.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net