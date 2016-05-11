Doyle Eugene Goforth, age 82, of Cabool, MO passed away October 11, 2017 at Kabul Nursing Home with family by his side. He was born May 17, 1935 in Elk Creek, MO to Fred and Doris (Goodman) Goforth.

Doyle was a Jack of all Trades and loved the outdoors. For years he was a sportsman horseshoe pitcher, winning many trophies and making friends all over. He liked to coon hunt, play cards, dominoes and camping. He was a very sharp and witty person, always jolly and ready to make you laugh.

He went in to the Army April 8, 1958 but was released in December 10, 1958 for a medical hardship; but not without stories being told about being in Germany with Elvis Presley.

Doyle married Helen Marie Warner in July of 1988 in Miami, Oklahoma. They lived in Salem for 28 years until they both got sick.

Surviving are a son, Doyle Eugene Goforth, Jr and wife Joanne of Mtn, Grove, MO; one grandson, John Goforth; two brothers, Dewayne Goforth of Houston, MO; Donnie Goforth and wife Misty of Cabool, MO; five sisters, Freda Kell of Raymondville, MO; Cleta McKinney of Houston, MO; Deloris Haney and husband Harold of Arnold, MO; Vera Byse and husband Roy of Tyrone, MO; Trish Neugebauer and husband Lonnie of Cabool, MO and many nieces and nephews.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Faye Aldridge; three brothers-in-law, Walter McKinney, Bob Aldridge and Bobbie Kell.

Doyle was so appreciative to his care givers; always wanting a hug and a hand shake. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him; he will be forever in our hearts.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Cemetery in lieu of flowers. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Services were held Saturday October 14, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Jackie Cooper officiating. Burial with full military honors was in New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Chester Herndon, John Rostron, Harold Puckett, Lonnie Neugebauer, Roy Byse and Jerry Lowe.