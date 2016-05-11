Dr. Francis C. Huss of St. Charles, Mo., passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017, at the age of 89. Francis was born on May 27, 1927 to the late Ray and Ola (Dunham) Huss in Licking, Mo. Francis was beloved husband of Elizabeth “Libby” McKinney Huss and the late Judith (Dodds) Huss.

Francis and Judith were united in marriage from June 24, 1948 until Judith’s passing on October 31, 1990. Francis and Libby were united in marriage on October 24, 1992.

Francis was devoted father of Dr. Randall (Patricia) Huss of Rolla, Mo., Mary Elizabeth Huss of San Francisco, Cal., Margaret (Michael) Porch of St. Charles, Mo., and Suzanne (David) Heck of St. Charles, Mo.; stepfather of Bruce (Teresa) McKinney of Overland Park, Kan. and Anne (Denis) Oberg of Indianapolis, Ind.; loving grandfather of Kristin, Katy, Joshua, Daniel, Sarah, Elizabeth, Brian, Chris, Andrew; step-grandfather of Chris, Stephanie, Becky, Daniel, and Timothy; treasured great-grandfather of 13; and brother-in-law of Helen Huss. Francis is also preceded in death by his brother James Ray Huss, and two sisters Morris Ann Miller and Alta Jane Dewberry.

Dr. Huss received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in secondary school administration from University of Missouri, Columbia, and his PhD in education from St. Louis University, where he also served as an adjunct professor, teaching graduate level courses in school administration.

Dr. Huss spent his entire career in educational administration, serving as principal for Maysville, Mo. High School, St. Clair, Mo. High School, Hazelwood (St. Louis County) Senior High, and then Assistant Superintendent and was Superintendent for the Hazelwood School District before retiring.

He was active in and held leadership positions in many civic and professional organizations during his career. He was widely respected as a leader in the field of education. He served in many positions with the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools for over 40 years, chairing many national and international visiting school accreditation evaluation teams, among other activities with that organization. After retiring, he worked as a consultant for Lindenwood University for approximately 20 years. He was a star baseball and basketball player at Licking High School and in semipro baseball league play, even declining an opportunity to play professional baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Always committed to seeing that every child had access to higher education, he founded the hazelwood PTA Council Scholarship Run while principal at Hazelwood, and always participated in this and other runs for charitable purposes. This has been, and continues to be, so successful in providing scholarships to so many students that his long time best friend, Jim (Leon) Combs of Bradleyville, Mo. asked him to help him start the same program for Bradleyville High School students. The Bradleyville Scholarship Run has also become quite successful over the years, attracting top runners from all over the state and region and providing college scholarship funds for every Bradleyville student going on to higher education. A dedicated athlete and runner, Francis always looked forward to participating in this each year and did so well into his eighties, most often winning his age group.

Jim and Francis’ many trips to Las Vegas were legendary and a great source of enjoyment to both, including the time that Francis won second place in a big craps tournament at their casino, where they were always treated like royalty, and where everyone knew their names every time they walked in the door.

He also enjoyed traveling, gardening and quail hunting with his beloved dog Champ. Francis was deeply loved, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services will be held on Friday, March 10 at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles, MO 63310. Visitation will be at 2 pm with funeral service at 4 pm.

Memorials in Francis’ name may be made to Hazelwood School District PTA Council Scholarship Fund or to Lindenwood University.