Dwight Herbert Milam, age 65, son of Arlie Herbert Milam and Evelyn (Church) Milam-Rust was born December 8, 1951 at Marshall, Ark. He passed away November 23, 2017 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo. after a lengthy illness.

Dwight graduated from Summersville High School in 1969. He married Rita Hutsell on October 17, 1970 at Harrison, Ark., with T.P. Sanders, Justice of the Peace performing the ceremony.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arlie Milam.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Milam-Rust of Mtn. Grove, Mo.; wife Rita of the home; two daughters, Angelia Milam Moore and husband Verlin of Bucyrus, Mo., Regina Milam Creighton of Carrollton, Texas; three grandsons, Clayton Moore, Logan Creighton and Ashton Creighton; two sisters, B.J. Tegtmeyer and husband Marlin of LaMonte, Mo., Deloris Earnhart and husband Carl of Rogers, Ark. and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dwight grew up in the Summersville area. After settling in the Bucyrus area he owned and operated a dairy farm for many years. He owned and ran Milam’s Fescue Buying Station before passing the business down to family. In his retirement he still tinkered with various equipment, mainly fescue combines. He enjoyed fescue seed harvest time, particularly the past several years as he saw his love of combining passed down to his grandsons.

Dwight enjoyed being in the outdoors and loved taking his grandsons hunting, fishing and to the lake to go water tubing. He also liked to take them out to practice shooting targets and really had fun when the grandsons would rub it in that their target looked better than Grandpa’s.

Dwight attended the New Beginnings Baptist Church. He had accepted Christ as an adult and attended church when his health allowed.

Dwight will be missed by many leaving many memories to be cherished and remembered until we see him again.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, 6 to 8 p.m. in Evans Funeral Home. Services will be Friday Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. in Evans Funeral Home with Lonnie Hutsell officiating. Pallbearers are Clayton Moore, Logan Creighton, Ashton Creighton, Bill Sponsler, Harold McKinney and Larry Courtois; Honorary Pallbearer Jerry Jones. Burial will be in Emery Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Fairview Church Youth Group, 6584 Hwy M, Cabool, MO 65689 or Emery Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.