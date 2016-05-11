Dwight L. Maggard, 74, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was born on March 20, 1944 in Salem, to G.E. Maggard and Loreen (Purcell) Maggard who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister-in law, Eleanor Lee Maggard.

Dwight is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debby; a daughter, McKenzie Maggard, Lebanon; daughter Molly Zeigenbein (Daniel) Marionville; son, Cory Maggard, Lebanon; brother, Eugene Maggard, Salem; sister, Judy Stewart (John), Eminence; brother-in-law, Ken Lathrop, Republic; and sister-in-law Libby Pendleton (Jeff), Marionville; a host of nephews and nieces and many friends.

Dwight and Debby started Maggard Canoe on the Niangua River in 1974. Dwight enjoyed visiting with anyone who shared his love of the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and was a fierce competitor when it came to catching the first fish. Dwight shared his love for fishing by teaching many young people, and some not so young, how to fish over the years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date.