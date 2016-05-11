Earl C. Hamilton Jr. (Butch), age 73, passed away December 16, 2017 at DePaul hospital after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Leota Hamilton. He is survived by his wife Shirley Schafer Hamilton; daughter Pamela Watts and her son Zachary, daughter Paula Tag and husband Andy, and their children Alex and Elizabeth.

Earl worked at Boeing for 50 years. A celebration of his life will be held January 6,11 a.m. at Florissant Valley Christian Church, 1325 North Highway 67. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to T.E.A.M, the local food bank.