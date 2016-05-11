Edna Prier

Edna Thomas Prier was born on Feb. 2, 1924 at Kinderpost Mo. to John A. and Iva Thomas, and departed this life on Feb. 5, 2018 after a lengthy illness.

She received her education at Walnut Ridge Elementary and Licking High School. On May 6, 1948 she was united in marriage to Rancy E. Prier and they moved to St. Louis where she worked 36 years for Internal Shoe as a Stationary Buyer. She retired in 1986 and returned to Licking.

Edna enjoyed activities as a devout member of the United Methodist Church, including attendance of the yearly conference in Columbia Mo. for 6 years. They had no children but she was beloved by many nieces and nephews. She was assisted in recent years by nephew Ronald Banford because of her declining health.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Rancy; her parents; her two brothers, Edward and Henry; and her four sisters, Grace Siddens, Dora Sherrill, Claudine Reinecker, and Mable Shanks, all of Licking.

She is survived by her sister, Bettye Lindsey of Cadet Mo.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Schafer Cemetery near Licking. Pallbearers are Tom Lindsey, John Lindsey, Elizabeth Lindsey, Kathryn Ferry, John Shanks, Jamie Womack, and Jeremy Womack. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church. All arrangements under the direction of Fox Funeral Home.