Edward Adams, Jr. was born July 3, 1936 in Plattsburg, NY to Edward Adams, Sr. and Ethel Lillian Adams. He passed peacefully on October 27, 2018.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, sister Laura Gushard, father and mother, and his wife Beatrice Adams.

He worked for Rawlings Sporting Goods in Licking for over 20 years. He was a great lover of baseball and family. He will be sorely missed.

Edward was survived by: sisters Betty Finley, Velena James, and Martha Brake. Also survived by his children Charles, Pam, Glen, Stan and grandchildren Alexander, Gavin, Elijah, and Viktor.