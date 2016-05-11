Elizabeth Muriel “Betty” (Bridges) Cantrell

Elizabeth Muriel (Betty) Bridges was born on January 22, 1931 to George Elbert and Opal (Tuttle) Bridges. She entered this world in the home of her Grandpa and Grandma Bridges, just north of Houston, MO. She passed away at her daughter’s home, in Springfield, MO March 1, 2018.

At an early age she gave her life to Christ, a third generation member of the First Christian Church, until her death. On November 25, 1950, just eight weeks of dating, she married Vernon Nelson Cantrell. They had one daughter, LaVerne Rose. Betty lived most all of her life in Houston, except for a short time in 1951 when she and Vernon lived in Waterloo, Iowa. In later years because of poor health they were blessed to get to move in with their daughter and their caregiver, JoAnn Harrison. Vernon lived five years, seven months; Betty lived seven years, nine months in their loving care.

She attended Houston Schools, graduating from high school in 1949. During her high school years, she was a waitress at the Piney Inn Hotel. When she graduated, she started to work at International Shoe Factory, working there until she and Vernon moved to Iowa. When they returned to Houston, she again worked at International Shoe Factory, packing shoes. She received recognition, in the International Shoe Company Newsletter and the Houston Herald in the summer of 1957 as being the fastest packer in all their factories. She could pack eight pair of shoes a minute or about 3900 pair in a day; they said her hands moved so fast you couldn’t see them. Betty worked for International Shoe until 1963 when the factory left Houston. She began to work for HD Lee Factory in 1964 where she worked until she developed a health problem that forced her to retire from there. She loved to bake; she made many wedding and anniversary cakes for people in the Houston area. After retirement she continued to bake for and help in catering weddings in Springfield, helping her daughter and JoAnn in their cake, catering and cookie business until her health forced her to stop.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband of sixty five years, Vernon; her parents and one brother, James Columbus. She is survived by her daughter, LaVerne Rose; one brother, Franklin Bridges and wife Shirley of Springfield, MO; one sister, Sidney Ann Bridges, of Houston, MO; three sisters-in-law, Pat Zoellner of Barnhart, MO, Glenda Myers of Muskegon, MI, and Ginger Cantrell of Tallahassee, FL; one brother-in-law Larry Cantrell of Springfield, MO; several nieces, nephews, grand and great nieces and nephews; care giver, JoAnn Harrison; two special “daughters”, Leigh Ann Wilson, who was her right hand in baking and Becky Como of Las Vegas; a very special “grandson” of five years, her “Little Man”, Eric Johnson of Springfield, MO, who brought such joy and love as he called her “Grandma Beddy”; and many other relatives and friends.

My Mom is now in a new body, new lungs and most of all, already been in the arms of God.

Visitation will be Saturday March 10, 2018 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Houston First Christian Church. Services will follow at 11AM with Pastor Dennis Jennings officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are: Don Romines, Mike Vaughn, Frank Romines, Tyler Romines, Kevin Zoellner, Steven Jennings, Willie Cantrell, Patrick Zoellner, Michael Langhorst and Larry Kent Jackson. Memorials may be made to the Houston Alumni Association. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com