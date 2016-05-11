Ella Bernice Boothe

December 11, 2017

Bernice, 77, daughter of Clyde and  and Vena Manes Brown, was born  September 12, 1940 in Rolla  Missouri. She passed away  December 6,2017 at Mercy  Hospital in Springfield Missouri.  
Bernice never met a stranger and  she always had a story to tell. She  enjoyed visiting with family, friends  and neighbors. She could always  put a smile on your face. She loved  to embroidery and crochet, and she  liked watching wrestling on TV.  
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and 1 great-grand daughter.
She is survived by 1 sister, Ann Coburn and her  husband Russ of Killeen Texas; her 3 children, James Brown of  Cullman, Alabama; Lori Smith of  Licking Missouri; Gary Boothe and wife Christina of Licking, Missouri.  8 grandchildren, Heather Brown,  Keely Brown, Devin Brown,  James Smith, Sabrina Edgerton,  Gregory Gann, Angela Boothe,  Wesley Boothe, and 3 great- grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Ella Bernice Boothe"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com