Ella Bernice Boothe

Bernice, 77, daughter of Clyde and and Vena Manes Brown, was born September 12, 1940 in Rolla Missouri. She passed away December 6,2017 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield Missouri.

Bernice never met a stranger and she always had a story to tell. She enjoyed visiting with family, friends and neighbors. She could always put a smile on your face. She loved to embroidery and crochet, and she liked watching wrestling on TV.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and 1 great-grand daughter.

She is survived by 1 sister, Ann Coburn and her husband Russ of Killeen Texas; her 3 children, James Brown of Cullman, Alabama; Lori Smith of Licking Missouri; Gary Boothe and wife Christina of Licking, Missouri. 8 grandchildren, Heather Brown, Keely Brown, Devin Brown, James Smith, Sabrina Edgerton, Gregory Gann, Angela Boothe, Wesley Boothe, and 3 great- grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.