Bernice, 77, daughter of Clyde and
and Vena Manes Brown, was born
September 12, 1940 in Rolla
Missouri. She passed away
December 6,2017 at Mercy
Hospital in Springfield Missouri.
Bernice never met a stranger and she always had a story to tell. She enjoyed visiting with family, friends and neighbors. She could always put a smile on your face. She loved to embroidery and crochet, and she liked watching wrestling on TV.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and 1 great-grand daughter.
She is survived by 1 sister, Ann Coburn and her husband Russ of Killeen Texas; her 3 children, James Brown of Cullman, Alabama; Lori Smith of Licking Missouri; Gary Boothe and wife Christina of Licking, Missouri. 8 grandchildren, Heather Brown, Keely Brown, Devin Brown, James Smith, Sabrina Edgerton, Gregory Gann, Angela Boothe, Wesley Boothe, and 3 great- grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.
Ella Bernice Boothe
