Eula Lois Morgan was born June 30, 1931 at Hartshorn, MO the daughter of Willis Rudolph McKee and Ollie May (Wilson) McKee. She passed away June 25, 2018 at Houston, MO at the age of 86 years.

Eula was united in marriage to Victory Clay Morgan on March 7, 1949 at Houston, MO and to this union four children were born.

She is preceded in death by her parents Willis and Ollie McKee; her husband Victory Morgan; granddaughter Caroline (Carrie) Lee Goforth; three brothers Arthur McKee, Russell McKee, and Pete McKee; three sisters Beulah Matzig, Lula Williams, and Violet Smith; and son-in-law James Lee.

She is survived by three sons Donald Morgan and wife Brenda of Bucyrus, MO, Marion Morgan and wife Linda of Cabool, MO, and Ben Morgan and wife Chris of Calhan, CO; daughter Delaina Lee of Raymondville, MO; 7 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; one sister Pearl Labbie of Seymour, MO.; and a host of other family and friends.

Eula grew up working at her father’s sawmill where she kept the fire burning that powered the steam engine. She enjoyed sharing those experiences with family and friends. Eula lived and worked in Texas County all of her life and was a faithful member of the Church of Christ at Licking. She loved writing notes and wrote often to her friends and family. She also enjoyed travelling to visit family. Eula will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation for Eula Lois Morgan was held Friday June 29, 2018 from 6 PM until 8PM at the Duncan Funeral Chapel in Summersville, MO. Funeral Services were held Saturday June 30, 2018 at 10 AM at the Church of Christ, Licking MO., Evangelist Colten Wilson officiating. Interment was in the Arthurs Creek Cemetery under the direction of Duncan Funeral Home, LLC of Summersville, MO. Online condolences can be sent to www.duncanfuneralhomes.com