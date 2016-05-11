Eula Walton of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away on August 12, 2018 at Landmark Hospital in Columbia, Missouri at the age of 81.

Born in Licking, Missouri on April 12, 1937 she was the daughter of Edith Atkisson.

Eula was survived by two children, Jim Lyon (Cheryl Lyon) of Kirksville, Missouri and Susan Boyle (Jon Boyle) of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri; five grandchildren, James Lyon (Meegan Lyon), Ashley Boyle, Ashley Lyon, Rachel Boyle, and Skyler Boyle; and one great grandchild, Eli Lyon.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her twin sister, Bula Parizotto.

Eula attended Craddock School and Denver High School.

During Eula’s career she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an Executive Secretary in Los Angeles, California and Retired from Town and Country Bank in Licking, Missouri where she worked for 33 years.

Eula’s interest included word search puzzles, playing cards, and watching Cardinal Baseball games. Her true love was spending time with family.

Graveside services will be held for the family on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the Licking Cemetery in Licking, Missouri. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to Jim Lyon at 2201 Jamison St., Kirksville, Missouri and Susan Boyle at 4 Toussaint Drive, Dardenne Prairie, Missouri.