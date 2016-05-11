F. Alberta Skiles

Frances “Alberta” Skiles, age 84, was born December 27, 1932, at Alton, Ill., to Solomon D. Lewis and Izora (House) Lewis Ebert. She passed away April 7, 2017, at Brooke Haven Nursing Home, West Plains, Mo.

She attended school in Alton, Ill. and Joy, Mo. Early in her life she made a commitment to Christ. She was a member of the Boone Creek Baptist Church. She was active as the kitchen manager, member of the WMU, quilted quilts for the Children’s Home and made quilts for burnouts, she was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 559.

She married Melvin D. Skiles July 22, 1950. To this union two children were born: Sally Ann (Skiles) Holland and Melvin Dewain Skiles, Jr.

She was a seamstress at Rawlings’ Sporting Goods Factory for 30+ years.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Melvin D. Skiles, Sr.; one brother, Solomon D. Lewis, Jr.; a sister, Ruby Lewis; two sisters-in-law, Helen (Stewart) Lewis and Wanda Ebert; one daughter-in-law, Barbara (Forthman) Skiles.

Surviving to mourn her passing are brother, Donald Ebert of Highland, Cal.; her daughter, Sally A. Holland and husband Thomas Holland of Licking, Mo.; son, Melvin Dewain Skiles Jr. of Licking, Mo.; five grandchildren: David Holland and wife Stacey Holland of O’Fallon, Mo., Scott Holland of Brooklyn, NY, Amy Skiles of St. Charles, Mo., Shaun Skiles and wife Janessa Skiles of Tom Bean, Texas, Jacob Skiles and wife Elizabeth Skiles of West Plains, Mo.; three grandchildren: Sophia Holland, Vivian Holland and Abagail Skiles and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

All who knew Alberta will remember her best as a loving person who would help anyone and everyone. She loved her family, quilting, gardening and church family.

Service for Mrs. Skiles will be held Friday, April 14, 2017 at 12 p.m. at Fox Chapel with Pastor Wayne Carrigan officiating. Interment will be in Boone Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers are David Holland, Shaun Skiles, Jacob Skiles, Russ Wisa, John Godi and Tom Bell. Honorary pallbearer is Scott Holland.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boone Creek Cemetery or Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements are under direction of Fox Funeral Home.