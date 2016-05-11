Faye Whitaker passed away peacefully on July 2, 2018 at Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain. She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Bailey and Susie (Mitchell) Bailey; Three sisters, Bessie Lanier, Pearl Bailey and Fern Baker; a brother, Wayne Bailey; and an infant sister.

Faye was born on November 29, 1932 in Licking, MO where she graduated high school. Shortly after completing her schooling, she married her high school sweetheart, Gene Whitaker. When Gene joined the Navy, Faye began life as a military spouse and the two relocated to California. After returning to Missouri for four years while Gene completed school at the University of Missouri. Faye eventually settled in Georgia, which became like a second home to her. Faye was a social butterfly and enjoyed a large circle of friends, as well as being a part of civic organizations, such as the Etowah Garden Club. In addition, for over 50 years, Faye was a member of the Canton First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and served as an active volunteer. Faye’s kind and friendly personality served her well throughout her career at Etowah Bank where she worked for over 20 years until her retirement. After retirement, Faye filled her time with her favorite things – family, friends, good books and new destinations. She and Gene embraced their sense of adventure, traveling both domestic and abroad and visiting nearly all 50 states. Even after experiencing many exciting locations, Faye’s most cherished place was at home with her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother whose greatest joy was spending time with those she loved and Faye passed along lessons of courage and optimism as she weathered trials and challenges with grace.

Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Gene Whitaker, her son, Mark (Angie) Whitaker of Canton, GA; her grandchildren, Heather (Andy) Moore of Macon, GA and Matt (Sydney) Whitaker of Portland, OR; one great-granddaughter, and a brother, Bill G. (Mary) Bailey of Murfreesboro, TN; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, from the Chapel of South Canton Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Whitaker, and Rev. Floyd Tenney officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Monday, July 9, 2018, at the South Canton Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers Donations may be made to Wellstar Community Hospice, 4140 Hospital West Drive, Austell, Ga. 30106, Attention: Osha for Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain or Canton First United Methodist Church ( www.cantonfirstumc.org/connect/give )

