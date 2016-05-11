Frances D. Chastain

Fran D. Chastain, 60, of Edgar Springs, Missouri passed away around 1 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017. She was born March 29, 1957 to the late Preston and Frances (Long) Merryman.

Fran began working at Big Lots in August of 2000 at its opening and continued working over the next seventeen years. She was a member of the photography group, Ozark Shutter Junkies. Photography was her biggest passion, with several of her photos winning awards.

She was a breast cancer survivor. Through her sickness, she always had a smile on her face and never let her faith falter. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Edgar Springs, Missouri for 18 years.

Fran was survived by her husband of 29 years, John R. Chastain, Sr. of Edgar Springs, Missouri; children, Kathy and Russell Crider, John, Jr. and Amie Chastain and Julie Sparks; eight grandkids; five great-grandkids as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service for Fran will be held Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Edgar Springs, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Nationwide Childrens’ Hospital Campaign. Visit Big Lots and put Fran Chastain on the name card. Fran was an advocate for this campaign and she would want people to donate in her behalf.

Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. Cremation arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.