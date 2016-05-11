Frances (Denney) Clark was born January 24, 1941 at home in Pemberton, New Jersey to William and Dorothy (Wurst) Denney. She passed away at her home in Houston, MO on March 2, 2018.

Fran grew up in Pemberton and graduated from Pemberton High School in 1959.

She married her high school sweetheart, James Clark, on June 9, 1962. To this union, one son, Gary and one daughter, Cynthia were born. The Clarks moved to Houston, MO in 1979. Jim and Fran later spent twenty one years in Bronwood, Georgia before returning to Houston in 2014.

Fran worked in banking for over fifty years, including Texas County Bank at the Raymondville Branch.

She was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Houston and United Methodist Church in Bronwood. There she served as Chairperson of the Administrative Council.

Fran was known for her off beat sense of humor and that “Denney” laugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Denney, Sr.

She is survived by her husband of fifty five years, Jim of Houston, MO; son, Gary of Springfield, MO; daughter, Cindy Adams and husband Marvin of Houston, MO; and one brother, Bill Shorman of South Hampton, New Jersey.

Fran was a loved and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, cousin and friend.

No services are planned at this time. Per her wishes she was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.