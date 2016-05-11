Frances Marie Zirschky, age 82, of Seymour, Mo., died July 3, 2017 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo. after an extensive illness. She was born November 20, 1934 in Upton, Mo. to Frank and Lula (Lobban) Murphy, the eldest of two children.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Willis Clay Zirschky, her only son, Roger F. Zirschky and his wife Dee Ann, one grandson, Willis C Zirschky; her younger brother, Don Murphy and his wife Marla, as well as a sister in law, Verlene Swearengin. She has numerous nieces and nephews that have been an important part of her life, as well as a multitude of friends that helped to enrich her life.

Frances had a lifelong love of the farm and farming. She was raised on a farm and after a few years in the city returned to the farm life. She graduated from Houston, Mo. High School and MSU, known at the time as SMS. She taught high school in Hartville, Mo.

She had a great fondness for raising goats, dogs and horses. Her knowledge of animal care and gardening was extensive.

Frances and Willis were charter members of the SWMO Equine club. She always worked to help improve any community she was a part of; be it through volunteering at the SW Webster County Fire Station or contributing to the Ozark Food Harvest.

Frances strongly believed in and lived by the old adage known as the “Golden Rule”: “That you should do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” She would wish for nothing more than that we all could follow suit. She will be greatly missed but very fondly remembered; may she rest in peace.

Memorials may be made to the Ozark Food Harvest, 2810 N Cedarbrook Ave, Springfield, MO 65803. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Bobby Graves speaking. Burial was in Concord Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Willis Zirschky, Joe Murphy, Roy Schreder, Alen Roller, David McEntire and Bobby Graves.