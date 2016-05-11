Francis Dean Back, 87, of Cedar Park, Texas, passed away on February 10, 2017. He was born on March 22, 1929, in Oswego, Kansas to the late Tom Back and Ethel Marie (Bilyeu) Back.

He married Marilyn Joyce Daniel on October 24, 1964. Dean retired from the Missouri Highway Department after 40 years in highway design. He was a member of St. Philips United Methodist Church in Round Rock.

Dean was preceded in death by sister, Wilma Orr and brothers, Max Back, Dale Back and Stanley Back. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Joyce (Daniel) Back of Cedar Park; son, Russell Back of Forth Worth; daughters, Susan Trebesh and husband Carl of Flower Mound; Elaine Flory and husband Neil of Jamestown, New York; and Carol Farley and husband Mike of Round Rock; stepson, Michael Insco; brother, Ernie Back and wife Rita of Oregon; grandchildren, Michele Back, Ryan Farley, Mariah Farley, Christa Mills, Cory Trebesh and Katie Insco; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials in Dean’s name may be sent to Hospice Austin: https://www.hospiceaustin.org/get-invovled-2/donate/ or Backpack Coalition of Round Rock: http://www.backpackcoalition.com/#!donate

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday March 24, 2017 at Ozark Baptist Church with Todd Haley officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.