Frank Edward James, age 76, was born September 6, 1941 to Ora and Florence (Nelson) James in Reese, MO. He passed away August 25, 2018 at Hickory Manor, Licking, MO.

He grew up in Reese, MO and attended school at Mt. Pleasant grade school and Salem High School.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Fern James and Ethel Warren; three brothers, Othel James, Lorn James and Jesse James.

He is survived by two sisters, Hazel Cummins of Vandalia, MO and Louise White of Metamora, IL and two brothers, Lee James of Raymondville, MO and Kenneth James of Licking, MO.

Frank mostly worked in the woods, cutting wood and working in timber. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com. A Graveside Memorial will be held at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.