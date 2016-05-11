Fred De Los Santos, 68 of St. Charles, MO., died Thursday, September 27, 2018 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, MO. He was born on September 13, 1950 in East Prairie, MO. The son of the late Jose and Estella De Los Santos (nee Trevino); Loving husband of Janet Lee Copeland-De Los Santos; Loving father of Angela, Fred Lee and Dakota Lee De Los Santos; Loving brother of Jose, Carlos and Bouldia De Los Santos; Loving grandfather of two. Fred is the dear son in law of Margie Copeland and Leslie Copeland; Brother in law of Sandra (Copeland) Garland; Uncle of Nicole and Tabitha. Fred never met a stranger. He always viewed new people as new friends he hadn’t met yet. Fred was preceded in death by his loving parents, Jose and Estella, and his loving sister Elena De Los Santos. Fred wasn’t born in Licking but it became a second home to him when he and his wife Janet Copeland-De Los Santos met. He was a city boy who kind of turned into a country boy. One favorite story is when Fred first went to the country and after being told by his wife, not to walk into high grass with shorts and knee socks or he would get chiggers. Fred didn’t listen to Janet and he learned real fast she was right. We lost count after hundred of bites. Janet only had red nail polish, so he walked around for a week with bright red polish all over his legs. He is missed greatly by his family, his wife, Janet and his sons, Fred Lee De Los Santos, Dakota Lee De Los Santos and daughter, Angela De Los Santos. A Go Fund me account will be set up for his family. Janet would like to say thank you for all the wonderful words of kindness given to her and the family. There was a memorial service at Brookside Assembly of God, 12604 Missouri Bottom Rd., Hazelwood, MO 63042, on Tuesday October 02, 2018 at 1:00 PM.