Fredric Helfrich

Fredric Ken Helfrich, age 78, passed away Monday, June 26, 2017 at the Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla, Mo. Ken was born March 23, 1939 in Columbia, Ohio and raised in Union Lake, Mic.

He was a Navy Chief Petty Officer, served during the Vietnam War, and retired after 20 years of honorable service. He then owned and operated Spring Motors in Green Cove Springs, Fla.

After completing a distinguished military career and becoming a successful business owner, Ken retired to Beulah, Mo. He built a log cabin with his own hands and lived there enjoying his retirement until his passing.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Bergsma, Susan Shoaf; and his son, Kenny Tosh; as well as his brother, Tom Helfrich; his sister, Lynne Kilby and their children.

A Military Honors Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at the Trout Family Cemetery in Beulah.

Online condolences may be made at foxfh.net. Cremation arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.