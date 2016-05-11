Fredrick “Fred” Clifford Martin

Fredrick Clifford Martin, age 65, of Raymondville, MO, passed away July 26, 2017 at his home with family by his side. He was born April 17, 1952 in Mariemont, Ohio to Fred Clifford and Alice Myrtle (Lang) Martin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Deanna Martin, a sister, Judy Winters, twin infant brothers and a brother, Terry Martin.

Fred grew up in Ohio and moved to Missouri when he joined the Army. He proudly served his country from April 24, 1972 until June 12, 1974 when he was honorably discharged.

He married Luetta Erbschloe April 6, 1974 at Ft. Wood in the Second Brigade Chapel. They raised two boys, Freddy and Sherwin.

Fred worked at Ft. Wood for the Civil Service. He was a member of the Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department, Raymondville Booster Club and a Raymondville School Board Member for several years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping or anything that involved the kids.

Fred is survived by his wife, Lulu of the home, two sons, Freddy Martin and wife Paula of Licking, MO and Sherwin Martin and wife Jamie of Raymondville, MO, two grandsons, Ricky and Nick, three brothers, Homer Martin of Clearwater, FL, Thomas Martin and Larry Fry of Ohio, a sister, Imogene Johnson and husband Bill of Ohio and several foster children that he loved throughout the years.

He was a great man and was well loved by his friends and family.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Cemetery or Hospice Compassus. Send an online condolence to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Saturday July 29, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Rev. Darren Perkins and Pastor Eddie Merckling officiating. Burial with full military honors was in Friendship Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.