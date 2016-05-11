Fredrick Richard Hansel, age 76, was born March 27, 1940 to Stanley and Rose (Rodonie) Hansel in Chicago, Ill. He passed away February 9, 2017 in Houston, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Hansel; his children: Fred Hansel, Jr., Scott Hansel, Josh Hansel, Roxanne Kelly, Desiri Hansel and Josset Hansel; and a brother, Stanley Hansel.

Fred drove a school bus for many years. After retirement they moved to the Golden Hills community where they made many friends. Fred enjoyed his time with the Route 66 Car Club and was a member of the Raymondville United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Hansel was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.