Freida Rebecca (James) Clark

Freida was born November 10, 1939 in Raymondville, Missouri to Hazel Irene (Crabtree) and Virgil James. She went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2017 at the age of 77.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Leroy Clark to whom she was married 47 years; her mother, Hazel Irene (Crabtree) James; her father, Virgil James; an infant sister, Wanda Louise James and her brother, Roy Dee James.

Freida is survived by three sisters, Nellie Mae Woolsey, Juanita G. Oetterer and Cathleen Hoffman; a brother, Rabin Wayne James; a son, Michael Leroy Clark and his wife, Paige; five grandchildren, Amber Paige Jones and husband, Roger, Heather Rebecca Stinson and husband, Justin, Nicole Michelle Clark, Brandon Michael Clark and Joseph Hunter Clark; two great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Freida was known to have a heart of gold. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.

Service for Mrs. Clark was held Friday, June 30, 2017 at 12 p.m. at Fox Chapel with Pastor Darius Wentz officiating. Interment was in Boone Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers were Steve Booker, John Zimmerman, Greg Littrell, Chad Huffman, Travis Slater and Roger Jones.

