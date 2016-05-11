Frieda Ann Lashly, the daughter of Emory Hobbs and Goldie (Gibson) Hobbs, was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 28, 1941. Frieda went to her heavenly home Wednesday morning, February 22, 2018 while a resident of Silver Stone in Rolla, Missouri making her age 75 years 6 months and 25 days.

Frieda and William Wiley Lashly were united in marriage September 13, 1965 and to their union they were blessed with 4 children, Lois, Bobby, Cheryl and Ronald.

She was baptized and attended church at Munsell, before her health declined and she moved to Licking to live with her daughter Cheryl.

Frieda enjoyed playing Yahtzee and Bingo. Some of her favorite memories were traveling with her husband William back to her hometown Eminence from their home in California. She liked to drink coffee and visit with her family and friends. She ended her day reading her Bible and listening to old tapes. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Emory and mother, Goldie; her beloved husband, William; brother, Wilbert Gibson; and sister, Patsy Keyes.

Those left to mourn her passing are her children, daughters, Lois Bowers, Cheryl Baker and husband Michael Baker, both of Licking, Missouri; sons, Bobby Maglothin and Kelly Benson of Covina, California, Ron Lashly of Eminence, Missouri; grandchildren, Jeremy Howard, Brad Coull, Christin Tackett, Jacy Conway, Ronald Lashly, Michael Baker, Heather Maglothin, Jaclyn Maglothin, Emily Maglothin, and 11 great grandchildren.

Graveside services were Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Munsell Cemetery in Eminence, Missouri with Rev. James Bradford officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe left at bradfordfuneralhome.net.