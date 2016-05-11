Garry Gene Williams

Garry is the son of Leonard Williams and Mary Etta Lancaster of Roby, Mo. He was born September 9, 1942 in Evening Shade, Mo., and departed this life August 12, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.

They moved from their farm, which was on Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. in the 1940s. Their farm originally was a land grant from President Grover Cleveland.

Garry accepted the Lord as his Savior as a very young man. Garry met and married his great love in life, Karen Hart Williams and her 3 small children in 1985; for we were a package deal from the very beginning. Garry and Karen live in Plato/Evening Shade, Mo.

Garry was preceded in death by his father; mother; older brother, Chester (killed in WWII); brothers, Hadley, Troy Joe and Leland; and grandson Charles McClure (killed in Kuwait in May, 2013).

He is survived by his wife, Karen, of the home; his children, Karrie of Mokane, Mo., Jeremy of Evening Shade, Mo. and Robert of San Francisco, Cal.; grandchildren, Kayla McClure, Kayce McClure, Alton McClure, Victoria Rose, Karissa Lea, Pastan Jo and Corbin Gene; 3 great-grandchildren; special son and great friend, Alan (Joker) Davis of Plato, Mo.; sisters, Emma Lou Garrett of Columbia, MO., Patsy and James Niebruegge of Plato, Mo. and Hester and Elster Kinniard of Maryland Heights, Mo.; and brother, Grover and Margarette Williams of Lynchburg, Mo.; and other special friends and relatives.

All Garry’s life he considered himself as just a farmer. He owned Williams roofing and construction business for many years and was a great roofer. His son, Jeremy started G&W Pilot Car business nine years ago, and the W of the G&W is for Williams. Garry went to work at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. for DPW. He operated a John Deer tractor with batwing and bush hog (what better job for just a farmer; and NO repair bills). Garry retired from Fort Leonard Wood in 2013, after an injury on the job forced him to retire. Sure wasn’t because Garry was getting old.

Garry loved his lottery tickets, he has a system all figured out, winning many times. So it must have worked. His daughter, Karrie used to tell him all the time, when he passed away, all she wanted was his book. He would tell her you can’t handle the book!! Smile the smile he gave to so many people.

We must not forget that 55 olds was his pride and joy; a gift from his son Jeremy for his 68th birthday.

Garry leaves behind many great, great memories, he’s loved dearly by his family and friends, nephews, nieces, cousins, really too many to name them all.

Memorials may be made to Palace Cemetery in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Roby Christian Church with Eugene Earp officiating. Burial was in Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Glen Mosher, Robert Simonelli, Alan Davis, Pastan Gladden, Victoria Gladden, Karissa Sandfort and Alton McClure. Honorary Pallbearers were: Grover Williams, James Niebruegge and William Hall.