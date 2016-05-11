Geraldine “Jerrie” (Shaw) Phillips

Jerrie was born December 19, 1942, in Portland, Oregon to Robert and Edna (Nell) Crawford Shaw. She passed away at her home on April 2, 2017 at the age of 74, surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David “Dude” Phillips, Jr.; her parents and her older brother, James “Jim” Shaw.

She is survived by one brother, Jay Shaw and wife Jody of Austin, Texas; three children, Jenny Phillips of Roby, Mo., Tina Weber and husband Steve of Success, Mo., and Mike Phillips and wife Tricia of Jefferson City, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Michelle and Donald Bergonzoni, Christopher and Sara Phillips, Markus and Chelsea Weber, Meagan and Kenny Carlton, Isabel, Oscar, Evangeline and Adelyn Phillips; four great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Dena Phillips and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerrie’s father was in the Army. Jerrie lived in Colorado, Alaska, California and finally Missouri, where she met her husband Dude. They were united in marriage on August 26,, 1960. They made their home in the Roby/Success area where they raised their children.

Jerrie held many jobs throughout her life. The one she loved was being a Mom and Grandma. “Granny”, as she was affectionately called, loved being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They always made her smile and laugh and of course never did anything wrong. Jerrie liked sitting on the front porch. She liked to watch the birds and the world go by.

Jerrie gave her life to Christ and was a member of the Roby Christian Church.

Jerrie was also an auxiliary member of the Roby Fire Department. She served and worked for the Department for 20 years. She was always there for the fire fighters and community. She worked tirelessly planning fundraisers, including the Roby Fire Department Fair.

Jerrie loved her family and friends unconditionally. She will be greatly missed, but we know we will see her again.

Services were Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Roby Christian Church. Eugene Earp and Jeff Wofford officiated with burial in the Palace Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Phillips, Markus Weber, Christopher Phillips, Donald Bergonzoni, Kenny Carlton, John Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers were Steve Weber, Jay Shaw, Oscar Phillips, Hunter Bergonzoni, Easton Weber and Emmerson Weber. Memorials may be made to Roby Fire Department or Hospice of Care. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, on line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com