Glen Milton Sherlock, age 73, was born November 22, 1943 in Fort Scott, Kan. to Joseph and Ellen (Gillespie) Sherlock. He passed away at his home in Raymondville, Mo. Jan.3, 2017 after a brief illness.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Glen is survived by his wife Marilyn, of the home in Raymondville, Mo.; a son, Allan Sherlock of Pleasanton, Cal.; a daughter, Lauri Loveridge of Monticello, Minn.; and two grandchildren, Caitlin and Ryan Harvey.

Glen worked many years for Qwest Telephone Company in the Phoenix and Minneapolis areas, retiring in October 2000. He served in the United States National Guard of California for 6 years.

Glen loved to golf and enjoyed fishing and the beauty of nature. They lived in the Golden Hills Resort in 2005 until moving back to Phoenix in 2011. They returned back to Golden Hills in the summer of 2014, making this their home.

Glen was a devoted husband and caring father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be no services. The body was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.