Glenda Jean VanNote

Glenda Jean (Mobley) VanNote, age 79, of Houston, Mo. passed away December 25, 2017 at Kabul Nursing Home, Cabool, Mo. She was born June 22, 1938 in Hot Springs County, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dovie Mobley; grandparents, Arthur and Myrtle Mobley and a son, Kenneth Beaty.

Glenda is survived by her husband, Lee VanNote of Houston, Mo.; a son, Micky Beaty and a cousin, Carol Baker.

Glenda was a waitress in family restaurants in Houston at Stalders and Lazy L for many years. She will be missed by her family and friends.

No services are planned at this time. Mrs. VanNote was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

