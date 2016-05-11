On Thursday, July 5, 2018 Glenn Hubert Romines, Jr. passed away suddenly in Springfield at the age of 75. Glenn Jr. was born in Springfield, Missouri on May 18, 1943 to Glenn Romines, Sr. and Vera Wilcox Romines. He attended Houston High School, graduating in 1961 and then attended Drury College in Springfield, where he was a loyal KA Kappa Alpha member, graduating in 1965. Glenn Jr. and Rita Goodart were married on June 2, 1989 and had many adventures with their daughters’ Holly, Tara and Krista.

Following college, Glenn Jr. joined his father in the family-owned Ford Lincoln and Mercury dealership, Romines Motor Company, located in Houston, Missouri. He was a natural salesman and loved selling cars. Glenn, Jr. was also an avid pilot and often flew the company plane down to the farms in Arkansas where he sold new trucks to several farmers right on the spot. In 1977, he was honored by Ford Motor Company in Time Magazine as a top 50 salesman in the US. Glenn Jr. was known for his kindness, compassion and honesty as a local entrepreneur and was committed to helping people find the perfect vehicle to assist them with providing for their families, making memories and enjoying life. He worked diligently at Romines Motor Company until his retirement in August 2016. Glenn Jr. and Rita moved to Springfield, Missouri shortly after retirement so they were able to spend more time with their children and grandchildren.

Glenn was a committed NASCAR sponsor and fan. He attended the Daytona 500 for 55 consecutive years. He had close friendships with the NASCAR drivers he sponsored, including Kurt Busch, Loy Allen and Chad Little. Glenn Jr. was an instant friend to all those who met him. He loved to entertain and spend quality time with his family and friends. He was known for putting on epic 4th of July parties at “The Cement Pond” and loved hunting and fishing with his grandkids.

Glenn Jr. was a loyal lifetime member of the Houston United Methodist Church where he began attending as a child with his parents. He completed confirmation and made a public confession of Christ as his savior on Palm Sunday, April 3rd, 1955 with Rev. Henry Trevathan. Glenn Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Vera Romines. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 29 years, Rita Goodart Romines; sister Gayla Kay Bratton, brother Robert J. Romines; and daughters Holly Nicole Willard, Tara Ann Chandler and Krista Reddmann (Bob) O’Neil. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Luke and Claire Willard, Cole and Trevor Chandler, and Ty and Bodee O’Neil, all of whom he adored, as well as generations of nieces and nephews and many cherished friends.

Glenn Jr. was instrumental in the beginning and building of The Animal Shelter of Texas County, and he was a member of the Houston Chamber of Commerce, Toys for Tots, Lion’s Club and a charter member of the Jaycees. However, his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, entertaining people with his special sense of humor and continually looking for ways to help others. He touched countless lives and will be missed by many. For all that loved him and knew him well, rest in peace, fondly known as “Herman T. Hindquarters”.

Graveside funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at the Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston, Missouri with Lance Ogden officiating. Memorial donations can be made to the Houston Lion’s Club. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.