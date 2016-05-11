Glenn Weldon Kelley was born August 6, 1928 to Samuel Erva and Neva Lorene (Sowder) Kelley in a box car outside Idalou, Texas.

He lived in many different types of houses during his growing up years in Texas, some of which were: A boxcar, a tent, a barn, 2 dugouts and an adobe.

When he was 14 years old the family moved to California. There he got a job in a grocery store in the produce department where he became very good at doing calculations in his head. At different times he raised rabbits and chickens, he also owned a gas station.

Having barely missed being old enough to be drafted during WWII, when the Korean War started, he enlisted. His younger brother Lee and cousin James Abney enlisted with him. The brothers were separated from James on the first day, but were able to stay together and serve together as military police for all but a few weeks of their 4 years in the United States Air Force. Part of those years were spent at the Yokota B-29 Bomber base in Japan.

After getting out of the service Glenn worked in the oil fields on a repair crew for several years. That job gave him the opportunity to travel much of the Western United States. During that time Glenn and his brother Lee, also took a once in a lifetime fishing trip to Canada.

In 1959 Glenn and Lee moved to Missouri, and began dairy farming. After Lee married, Glenn sold him his part of the farm and began working at Mid Am.

January 1, 1966, Glenn married the love of his life, Laveta Jane (Aldridge) Curtis. Laveta had two children, Brenda Curtis Claar age 16 and Bruce Jackson Curtis age 12. Glenn, Laveta, and Bruce made their home in Mountain Grove, MO. To this union two children were added, Bryan Lee Kelley and Bonnie Lynn Kelley.

In 1971 the family moved to Huggins, MO, where they had bought a farm and began raising beef cattle, while Glenn continued to work at Mid-Am. In the late 70’s they switched to dairy farming. Glenn continued to milk until 2003, when after having a heart attack, he switched back to raising beef cattle, until his retirement in 2012.

In his last years Glenn enjoyed taking a yearly trip to Texas to visit family. His favorite things though were spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister, and his wife of almost 43 years, Laveta.

He is survived by one sister, Flo Westermoreland and husband, Joe, of Olive Branch, MS; his children, Brenda (Curtis) Nease and husband, Earl of Spartenburg, SC, Bruce Curtis of Houston, MO, Bryan Kelley and wife Loretta, of Huggins, MO and Bonnie (Kelley) Stallcup and husband Mark of Bucyrus, MO; six grandchildren, Angela (Claar) Huff and husband Eddie of Kansas City, MO, Tony Claar of Spartenburg, SC, Brittany (Stallcup) Witte and husband Ted, of Houston, MO, Corey Stallcup and wife Teresa of Houston, MO, Kayla (Kelley) Wildhaber and husband, Brandon of Houston, MO and Ethan Kelley and wife Kristina of Huggins, MO; thirteen great-grandchildren, Spencer, Wesley and Ashlan Fiester, Alyssa Claar, Lukas, Alaina, Wyatt, Arabella and Cade Witte, Ellie, Russell and Weldon Stallcup, and Kayson Wildhaber; one great-great-grandchild, Grayson Fiester, along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Services were held Tuesday June 12, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Fairview Church with Pastor David Barbee officiating. Burial was in Hickory Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Ted Witte, Ethan Kelley, Corey Stallcup, Wesley Fiester, Eddie Huff, Brandon Wildhaber and Spencer Fiester.