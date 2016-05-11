Haroldene Elizabeth Adey, 89, of Nixa, formerly of Licking passed away August 3, 2018 at her home. Haroldene was born in Licking on July 17, 1929. She was the daughter of Sylvester and Alma (Thomasson) Davis.

Haroldene married Armond Adey on November 24, 1962. They had one son, Richard Lorne Adey.

Haroldene and Armond moved from Licking to Nixa in 2002. She attended the Free Will Baptist Church in Licking and the Nixa General Baptist Church. Haroldene enjoyed crafts and sewing. She was a gardener for many years.

Haroldene is survived by her husband on 55 years, Armond Adey of Nixa; and son, Richard Adey of Nixa. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service was held at Williams Cemetery in Licking on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 2:00 PM. Pastor Bob Comer of Nixa General Baptist officiated the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.