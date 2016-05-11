Harry Donald Foley, son of the late Maurice and Martha Tennesee (Pewitt) Foley, was born February 19, 1930 at Kimble, Missouri. He went home to be with the Father February 18, 2017 at his home in Licking, Mo.

He grew up in the Licking area and attended Southwest Missouri State College in Springfield, Mo. While in school he met Mary Margaret Little and they were married April 15, 1951. To this union three children were born.

He was in the ministry for over 65 years ministering in numerous churches in the area as well as in Phoenix, Arizona. He also served as a director of missions for several years.

He was very active in the Licking Bridge Builders volunteering and serving on the board.

He was preceded in death by daughter Naomi Ruth Foley, wife Mary Margaret Foley and daughter Mary Ann Osborne; two sisters Irene Thomason and Ruth Manning and one brother Ralph Foley.

He is survived by one son Donald Paul Foley and wife Sandra L. Foley; two grandchildren Travis Foley and wife Jacqueline, Brandon Foley and wife Renee; 6 great-grandchildren Natalie, Dakota, Katherine, Kaleb, Dylan and AJ Foley.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Services were held Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 11:00 A.M. at Fox Chapel with Bro. Jim Chilton and Bro. Lloyd Heavin officiating.

Pallbearers were: Travis Foley, Brandon Foley, Joe Osborne, Billy Manning, Gary Gorman and Roger Kinder. Interment was in the Williams Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Licking Bridge Builder’s (building fund). Arrangements under direction of Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.foxfh.net.