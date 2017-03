Harvey L. Ryno, age 85, of Licking, Mo., died March 6, 2017 at his home. Visitation will be Thursday, March 9, 2017, 6-8 P.M. at Fox Funeral Home. Service will be held Friday, March 10, 2017, 11:00 A.M. at Fox Chapel. Interment will be at Boone Creek Cemetery, full military honors. Under direction of Fox Funeral Home.