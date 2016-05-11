Hazel Irene Carter

Hazel Irene Ramsey was born May 19, 1942 in Success, MO to Oliver and Gladys (Stilley) Ramsey. She passed away March 9, 2018 at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, MO.

Irene married Wilford Carter, Sr. March 8, 1958 at Houston, MO. To this union, six children were born, Wilford, Jr, Nancy, Kathy, Darlene, Lorene and Joyce May.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, an infant daughter, Joyce May, her siblings, Mary Canterbury, Bernice Johnson, James Ramsey, Hershel Ramsey and Dale Stilley and a son-in-law, David Murray.

Surviving are her children, Wilford Carter, Jr, Nancy Kern and Lorene Cline and husband Ed of Bucyrus, MO; Kathy Murray and Darlene Cline and husband Pat of Success, MO; a brother, George Ramsey and wife Jacquie of Success, MO; a sister, Nellie Gaither of Bucyrus, MO and two sisters-in-law, Ruby Ramsey and Bonnie Carter of Bucyrus, MO; fifteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Irene worked for the Lee Company and laundry service at Ft. Leonard Wood. She loved fishing, and playing solitaire and five card stud on her hand held games, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

Irene was a loving mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed her family.

Services were Tuesday March 13, at 11:00 AM in Evans Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Troutt officiated with burial in Oakland Cemetery. Pallbearers were Pat Cline, Ed Cline, Edward Cline, Jr., Shannon Whitmire, Harvey Moore, Chuck Boone and Kathy Murray. The family request in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Irene Carter Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. The services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.