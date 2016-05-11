Helen Irene Shelton, age 98, was born the 3rd of 10 children to Herman and Etta (Haney) Hayes on April 20, 1918 at Houston, Mo. and passed away on January 30, 2017 at Houston, Mo.

She was united in marriage to Earl Marvin Shelton December 8, 1934 at Houston, Mo. They enjoyed 54 years in the Ellis Prairie community raising their family and dairy and beef farming. She also worked at TCMH in the laundry department for 10 years. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, flowers, cooking, reading, playing dominoes and word search puzzles.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Dean Shelton; daughter, Wanda Garrett; grandson, Bradley Shelton; son-in-law, Ernie McKee; sisters, Hazel Wheeler, Tressie Smrek and Vera (Dixon) Leek; brothers, Robert Jack, Willard and Wilbert Hayes.

She is survived by daughters Betty McKee, Willow Springs and Janet (Eddie) Cole, Houston; daughter-in-law, Joyce Shelton, Bucyrus; son-in-law, Fairel Garrett, Newburg; 10 grandchildren, Debra, Sherry, Brenda, Marvin, Kent, Tammy, Stacey, Elizabeth, Kyle and Kyson; 18 great grandchildren & 14 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Hartis Collins and Dorothy Rauscher, both of Houston; and brother, Johnny Hayes, Vienna, Mo.

Helen accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. She was a member of Ellis Prairie Baptist Church for many years. She had been a member of Northside Baptist Church for several years and had a great love for her church family.

She will be greatly missed, but we know she is enjoying Heaven’s beauty and rejoicing with her loved ones there.

Services were February 2, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Ellis Prairie Baptist Church. Burial was in the Ellis Prairie Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Marvin Shelton, Dustin Allen, Kevin Silveus, Matt Stewart, Clay Ashworth, Jake Scheets and Jamie Smith. Honorary Pallbearers were: Kaleb Silveus and Ty McCloud. Go to www.evansfh.com to send the family an online condolence. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Ellis Prairie Cemetery.