Herbert Donald Lindsay, age 76, son of Hud and Nona (Young) Lindsay was born May 11, 1941 in Laclede County. He passed away March 24, 2018 at his home in Roby, MO.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Robert Lindsay.

Herbert is survived by his bothers, Wally Wilson of St. Louis, MO and Wayne Lindsay of Lebanon, MO; a sister, Delores Lindsay of St. Louis, MO and a son, Dennis Lindsay and wife Shari and family of Lebanon, MO.

Herbert grew up in the Lynchburg area and graduated from Lebanon High School.

Herbert owned and operated H&L Motors for many years in Roby, MO making many friends.

He enjoyed deer hunting, taking long drives in the country, dabbling in antique cars and visiting with children. Herbert also bought and sold cattle through the years.

Herbert will be missed by his family and friends.

Services were Tuesday March 27, at 1 p.m. in the Roby Christian Church, Roby, MO. Albert Weber officiated with burial in Mt. Carney Cemetery, Lynchburg, MO. Pallbearers were Jim Ray, Jim Woods, Bob Biram, Dean Barnes, Donnie Duncan and Lyman Pittman. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Mt. Carney Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.