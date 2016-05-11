Herbert James Carter, age 87, was born October 23, 1930 in Roby, MO to Wesley and Lura (Breedlove) Carter. He passed away September 7, 2018 in Roby with family by his side.

He helped his family on the farm until he joined the United States Army, proudly serving in the Korean War until he was honorably discharged December 18, 1953. He then went to the Kansas City area and began working as a concrete finisher in the construction business.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Nanabelle Carter and his second wife, Geraldine Carter, four brothers, Franklin Carter, Leland Carter, Jimmy Carter and Wayne Carter.

He is survived by his children, Ellen Moberly of Roby, MO and Herbert Carter Jr and wife Debbie of Plattsburg, MO; five grandchildren, Jesse Carter (Christina), Amber Carter Porter (James Park), Bruce Childress (Whitney Schum), Bradly Childress and Brady Childress (Sabrina); 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Violet Newberry of Phillipsburg, MO, Betty Clark of Hartville, MO and Julia Welch of Phillipsburg, MO, and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.

Herbert was a faithful and active member of Roby Assembly. He was a lifetime member of the Laquey VFW 3168, always helping in any way he could.

Herbert was an active outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He also had various hobbies, such as making canes, jewelry and fishing lures. Herbert had a great sense of humor; with a little bit of orneriness and a whole lot of jokester. He loved his family with all of his heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorials may be made to the Roby Assembly of God Church or Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in lieu of flowers. To express online condolences, go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Tuesday September 11, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at Roby Assembly with Pastor Bob Troutt officiating. Burial with full military honors followed in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Billy Joe Richards, Jesse Carter, Bruce Childress, Brady Childress, Curtis Spitler and Matthew Newberry. Honorary Pallbearer was Jerry Wayne Newberry.