Howard Carl Edgmond was born February 16, 1942 in Oscar, MO to the late Edward and Mary Edgmond. He passed away peacefully at Hickory Manor in Licking, MO on September 19, 2018.

Howard grew up in Akers, MO and attended school in Summersville, MO. He joined the Navy in 1960 at the age of 18, serving four years with most of his time on the USS Dyess. Howard was united in marriage to Patsy Letner in 1977. As long as his health permitted, Howard enjoyed spending time outdoors.

Howard is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Sherman Edgmond.

Howard is survived by his wife, Patsy; his three children, Carl Letner and his wife Kelly, Melonie DeJesus and her husband, Joe and Tony Edgmond; one sister, Carla Stark; one brother, Bryan Edgmond; five grandchildren, one great grandchild and one more on the way.

Per Howard’s request, no funeral service will be held. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net .