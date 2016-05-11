Irene Stigall

Essie Irene (Fisher) Stigall, 88, passed away December 28, 2017 in Brownsburg, IN. She was born January 10, 1929 to Charlie and Ida (Cox) Fisher, in Houston, MO.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Jesse Fisher; two sisters, Vera Hume and Leona Collins; and her husband, Harold.

She is survived by her son, Russ and wife Susan of Houston, MO; and daughter, Linda Cook and husband Jim of Brownsburg, IN; three grandchildren, Joshua Stigall, Paul Cook and Patricia Stigall; and two great grandchildren, Evelyn and Olivia Cook.

Irene grew up in the Houston, MO area and graduated from Houston High School in 1948. She married the love of her life, Harold, on September 16, 1950 and they made their home in the St. Louis area.

A committed Christian, Irene accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized at First Baptist Church, Houston, MO. She was active in various church activities throughout her life, including teaching children’s Sunday School. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. A devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, she delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene was close to her extended family, being a wonderful sister and aunt, always willing to help when there was a need and loved family get-togethers.

Services were Tuesday January 2, 2018 in Evans Funeral Home. Pastor Russ Stigall officiated with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Paul Cook, Mark Tohlen, David Tohlen, Larry Fisher, David Keeney and Joshua Stigall. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be given to Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com