Irene (Stilley) Peterson, age 93 of Houston, Mo. passed away January 26, 2018 at Texas County Memorial Hospital under Hospice. She was born March 18, 1924 in Lynchburg, Mo. to James and Ermina (McCoy) Stilley.

She grew up in Lynchburg and graduated from Houston High School. She married Dave Romines in 1942 and to this union one daughter Nancy Lee was born. Irene married Raymond John Peterson December 7, 1956 in Houston, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her siblings, Raymond Stilley, Claude McCoy, Maggie Pearcy, Gladys Ramsey and Dale Stilley.

Irene was saved and baptized as a young girl; she served God her whole life. She attended Bloomington Nazarene Church in California, teaching Sunday school and in any other capacity they needed. After moving back to Houston, Mo. in 1998, she attended the Church of God as long as her health allowed.

Irene worked as a bank teller and loan officer for many years in Fontana, Cal. and then went in to real estate where she made many friends; always taking good care of her clients. She enjoyed people and loved getting to know them.

She enjoyed making crafts, quilting and traveling with her daughter and son-in-law.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Machacek and husband Verne of Houston, Mo.; three grandchildren, Mike Machacek and wife Brandy from Albuquerque, NM, Monica Hall and husband Sonny from Parksley, Vir. and Dayna Greene and husband Chris from Colorado Springs, Col.; eleven great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.

Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is now with the one she so longed to meet, her Lord and Savior. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorials may be made to Texas County Hospice of Care, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Monday, January 29, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Burial was in Embree-Dutch Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Bruce Gaither, Roy Gaither, George Ramsey, Jason Ramsey, Harley Bowman and Kenny Stickens.